SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, January 7, the San Francisco Fire Department participated in in a multi-agency auto extrication training alongside their partners from the Golden Gate Bridge District and the California Highway Patrol.

This collaborative training allowed crews to:

• Learn new and evolving techniques for safely removing or disentangling protesters and occupants

• Train on new vehicle technologies and construction features

• Practice advanced vehicle extrication skills, including the use of the Jaws of Life

• Strengthen coordination and communication between agencies during complex incidents

The SFFD indicated on their Facebook page that ongoing, realistic training ensures first responders are prepared to operate safely, effectively, and professionally in a wide range of emergencies—while prioritizing the safety of the public and responders alike.