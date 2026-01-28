SAN FRANCISCO—Irvin Hernandez-Flores’, 27, was found guilty of a 2022 cold case double murder of his 41-year-old stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez and 47-year-old father, Jose Hernandez on Monday, January 26, 2026.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder with personal use of a firearm and one count of child abuse with personal use of a firearm. A projected sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 27, 2026.

On August 13, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Hernandez-Flores drove to his parents’ home in the 1,100 block of Ingerson Avenue in the Bayview-Hunters Point District. At approximately 2:45 a.m., he scaled the security fence, broke into the house and shot his parents as they slept.

Jose Hernandez, who was shot five times, died at the scene while Yessenia Soto Hernandez, who was shot six times, later died at the hospital. The couple’s 11-year-old daughter and Hernandez-Flores’ sister witnessed the murders.

The suspect’s childhood home placed him in Bayview-Hunters Point District. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps after serving 4.5 years. He attended City College of San Francisco. Hernandez-Flores’ dream was to join the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) as a SWAT team sniper.

In a profanity-filled rant, Hernandez-Flores livestreamed the crime scene where a police officer apprehended him. In a jailhouse interview, he said he never intended to kill his parents; his father was “charging at him in the dark” and his stepmother was caught in the “crossfire.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John Roman with help from paralegal intern Ava Leraris and IT support from Noaeh Pinaire. The victim advocate was Maria Reynoso, who worked with the victim’s family during the investigation of this case. With help from the SFPD’s Homicide Unit, prosecutors were able to create a strong and solid case against Hernandez-Flores.