HOLLYWOOD—Awards season continues to trek on with the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts released its nominees on Tuesday, January 27. Leading the pack was Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” which earned 14 nominations including Best Film. Followed close behind was “Sinners” with 13 nominations, while “Marty Supreme” and “Hamnet” picked up 11 nominations each.

The question is rather there were any surprises with this year’s nominees. Yorgos Lanthimos earned a nomination for Best Director for his film “Bugonia,” while Chase Inifiniti earned a nomination for Lead Actress for “One Battle After Another.” Robert Aramayo earned a nomination for Lead Actor for “I Swear,” while “Wicked: For Good” earned a few noms in the technical races. No big surprises in terms of omissions or names compared to last week’s Oscar nominations. A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Film

-“Hamnet”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sentimental Value”

-“Sinners”

Best Director

-Yorgos Lanthimos “Bugonia”

-Chloé Zhao “Hamnet”

-Josh Safdie “Marty Supreme”

-Paul Thomas Anderson “One Battle After Another”

-Joachim Trier “Sentimental Value”

-Ryan Coogler “Sinners”

Outstanding British Film

-“28 Years Later”

-“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

-“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

-“Die My Love”

-“H is for Hawk”

-“Hamnet”

-“I Swear”

-“Mr. Burton”

-“Pillion”

-“Steve”

Best Actor

-Robert Aramayo “I Swear”

-Timothée Chalamet “Marty Supreme”

-Leonardo DiCaprio “One Battle After Another”

-Ethan Hawke “Blue Moon”

-Michael B. Jordan “Sinners”

-Jesse Plemons “Bugonia”

Best Actress

-Jessie Buckley “Hamnet”

-Rose Byrne “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

-Kate Hudson “Song Sung Blue”

-Chase Infiniti “One Battle After Another”

-Renate Reinsve “Sentimental Value”

-Emma Stone “Bugonia”

Best Supporting Actor

-Paul Mescal “Hamnet”

-Peter Mullan “I Swear”

-Sean Penn “One Battle After Another”

-Stellan Skarsgård “Sentimental Value”

-Benicio Del Toro “One Battle After Another”

-Jacob Elordi “Frankenstein”

Best Supporting Actress

-Odessa A’zion “Marty Supreme”

-Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas “Sentimental Value”

-Wunmi Mosaku “Sinners”

-Carey Mulligan “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

-Teyana Taylor “One Battle After Another”

-Emily Watson “Hamnet”

Best Animated Film

-“Elio”

-“Little Amélie”

-“Zootopia 2”

Best Film Not in the English Language

-“It Was Just an Accident”

-“The Secret Agent”

-“Sentimental Value”

-“Sirāt”

-“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Best Adapted Screenplay

-“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

-“Bugonia”

-“Hamnet”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Pillion”

Best Original Screenplay

-“I Swear”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“The Secret Agent”

-“Sentimental Value”

-“Sinners”

Best Editing

-“A House of Dynamite”

-“F1”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sinners”

Best Cinematography

-“Frankenstein”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sinners”

-“Train Dreams”

Best Casting

-“I Swear”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sentimental Value”

-“Sinners”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

-“Pillion”

-“The Ceremony”

-“Wasteman”

-“A Want In Her”

-“My Father’s Shadow”

The 79th BAFTA film awards ceremony, are set to take place Sunday, February 22, at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The ceremony which had previously been hosted by actor David Tennant, will be hosted this year by actor and the host of the reality competition series, “The Traitors” Alan Cumming.