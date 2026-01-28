SANTA MONICA—On January 22, reports began circulating of a woman believed to be homeless delivering her baby on main street in Santa Monica. Surveillance footage picked up the incident that went almost a week without notice.



Many of the reports on this incident highlighted the birth of a newborn on the streets of Santa Monica as an indicator of just how bad the homeless situation has become.



There was not one comment drawing attention to value of a human life sitting alone beneath the tree or the distraught mother who was suffering and chose to walk away.



Canyon News reached out to Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Lt. Lewis Gilmour, who responded with the following statement.



“Santa Monica, CA – On January 16, at approximately 8:27 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a report of a newborn found on the sidewalk in the area of the 2900 block of Main Street.



Officers arrived within approximately two minutes and located a newborn infant who was conscious and breathing. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel provided medical care, and the infant was transported to a local area hospital for further evaluation. The infant is currently reported to be in good health and receiving appropriate care.



Officers subsequently located the infant’s mother nearby. She was experiencing a medical emergency and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Preliminary information indicates the child was delivered to that location.



Investigators responded to the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has been notified and will coordinate next steps with medical staff.



This remains an active investigation.”



Lt. Gilmour added, “Last I heard, baby was doing great and is healthy. DCFS is taking the lead.”



Los Angeles County has resources for pregnant homeless women.



Harvest Home is a residential program that provides housing support for pregnant women experiencing homelessness. This situation is not rare. According to their website, Harvest Home receives over 500 calls of women in need of their services.



Venice Home: At our Step One home, pregnant women will stay for 30-60 days and participate in case management, therapy and programming to assess their short-term needs and set plans for lasting independence.



Pico Home is another option. This program is designed to establish long term stability for pregnant women to transition out of homelessness. This program continues until up to 9 months after the birth of the infant.



The phone number to apply for Harvest or Pico Home is: (310) 452-1223.



The Landing at St. Robert’s Center is another option.



St. Robert’s Center

211 3rd Avenue, Venice, CA 90291

(213) 318-5757



Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Women and Mothers with Children

1671 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 235-1460; www.gschomeless.org