STUDIO CITY—On January 8, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Valley Bureau responded to a call of a vehicle that had been driven over a cliff at 8529 Mulholland Drive. Multiple first responders from other stations assisted with the rescue effort.



According to the LAFD Alert page, a patient was extricated from the vehicle and hoisted and transported by LAFD Air Operations to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.



Rescue companies and Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) remained on the scene to remove the car from the cliff. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.