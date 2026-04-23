HOLLYWOOD—”The Gates” was the final movie for actor James Van Der Beek who died in February 2026. The actor who many know from his turn on the teen drama, “Dawson’s Creek” is sorely missed, but his final outing is the thriller, “The Gates” where he controls a large portion of the narrative that keeps you invested.

Look, I will say this, “The Gates” says a lot about society, stereotypes and preconceived notions based on how someone looks. It was literally slapping you in the head as it tackled its discussion on race, which I appreciated, but having to constantly being told something. The story curates around a trio of friends, Derek (Mason Gooding), Kevin (Algee Smith) and Tyon (Keith Powers).

The friends are hooking up to attend a party. Tyon is a rising collegiate athlete, Kevin comes across as a hustler and street smarts, while Derek is studious and believes following the law and his pals consider him a bit bougie. Yes, I love the idea that the movie addresses certain demographics in the Black community and raise the question of how Black is too Black and what it means to not be Black enough.

The viewers see that dynamic play out throughout the movie with Kevin and Derek. The rest of the movie follows our trio entered a gated community, where many in the community do not believe they belong. It’s a case of racial profiling based on how you look. Yes, it’s a movie, but it’s a reality. The trio spot a man killing a woman, that man is Pastor Jacob portrayed by James Van Der Beek.

I will be honest the acting in “The Gates” is not the strongest, but the shining moment has to go to Van Der Beek who is a villain and he does a great job at it, and he shines in this final role. Is it the greatest performance from the actor? No, but he delivers on the screen and standouts when he appears.

Kevin, Tyon and Derek are running for their lives literally throughout the entire movie, running in the streets, jumping gates, being shot at, and questioned by everyone in the neighborhood. It is so funny, because Derek is actually accosted by several people at a country club who assume because of his race, he is a Black man, that he is the server. Even the one shining grace face that Derek thinks can help him, turns his back on him.

The first half of the movie is solid, the middle is a major bore, but the big climax is the fun part as all of these lives collide an epic fashion. Is there some sort of stunning twist? No, there is not, but the movie manages to maintain your attention to deliver a predictable but satisfying ending. “The Gates” is not the greatest thriller of all time, but it has solid moments that entertain, but if it toned down its preachiness, it would have been much more effective.