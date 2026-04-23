UNITED STATES—I swear we live in a world where it’s all about the rich getting richer and the little guy getting screwed over in the process. I recently had to purchase a new cellphone. I’m the type of person where I’m not spending money just for the sake of spending money, and I don’t have to have the latest technology. I get a new phone when it breaks.

Everyone was in my ear about getting an iPhone. NO! I don’t like Apple’s operating system. I never have since I was in college. Do I like the iPad, yes, and that is solely for entertainment purposes, it’s not utilized to conduct and do business. With that said, I got into the store of my cellphone provider to get a new phone. I think I haven’t had a new phone since 2021 it was around the COVID-19 pandemic when I got the phone that just stopped working properly.

Did I expect to spend money on a new device? Yes, but the amount of money spent was the frustrating element. Let me just say this, the selection of phones in stores at many providers are just dreadful. You might only see 3 or 4 phones per device provider you’re looking for. The one phone I liked, the store did not have in stock. I was like, I can’t be without a phone for a few days or a week, but then I reflected maybe I should have.

With that said the next best device was over $650. Not what I wanted to spend, but it is what it is. My issue was I had to purchase the adapter to charge my phone. This didn’t use to be the norm, but you’re telling me I can purchase a $650 phone, and I don’t get the charging block free of charge. Yeah, that is just crazy and ridiculous to say the least. Hell, can you imagine spending, $2,000 for a phone and you don’t get the charging device free of charge?

Yes, this is what mobile providers are doing nowadays and that is just a disservice to the consumer. Then I had to pay for the phone case and the screen protector. That $650 phone becomes almost $750, oh and there was the activation fee that also had to be paid for as well. It was $800 when it was all said and done, and the consumer just gets the short end of the stick. You know what really bugged me, the transfer process of moving all the things I had on my previous phone to my new device.

How long do you think it took? I can tell you it wasn’t 30 minutes; it was more like 3 hours! That is one of the biggest reasons I hate getting new devices; it is never the simple process you hope for it to be. Just the sitting and waiting drove me bonkers because you would think with all the evolution in technology this process would be so much easier and quicker, but not so America.

The mobile providers don’t care about the customer, they simply care about making money, and that is the sad reality. We continue to give not realizing, they are laughing in our face the entire time.