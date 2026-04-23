SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 21 at 1:43 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued a traffic alert regarding a main water break inside the Treasure Island tunnel on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge at eastbound Interstate 80. The water main break caused the tunnel to be flooded. It closed eastbound lanes number four and five at about 1:45 p.m.

Caltrans and San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to resolve the problem. They addressed the main water breakage and to clear any residual water spillage.

In approximately 40 minutes, the lanes were cleared. By 2:22 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes had reopened to afternoon commute. The exact cause of the break has not been discovered but is pending further investigation.