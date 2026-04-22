ATLANTA, GA—On April 22, Rep. David Scott (D-GA), passed away. Reports indicate that Rep. Scott voted on the floor of congress on Tuesday, April 21st. On March 2, he qualified for the 2026 election. His current term would have ended January 3, 2027.



Scott served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1975 until 1983, and the Georgia State Senate from 1983 until 2003.



In year 2000, the state of Georgia picked up a 13th District due to the results of the 2000 census. Scott entered the Democratic primary in 2002 and won 53.8 percent of the vote. He was reelected eight times after that, running unopposed in 2004, 2014, and 2016.



Among his achievements, Rep. Scott was the first black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. He served on this committee for many years.



He also served on the Subcommittee on commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development, the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit, and the Committee on Financial Services, and the subcommittee on Capital Markets.



Scott was also voted the 18th most partisan member of Congress.



Reports indicate that Scott did not want to retire. In fact, he received criticism from his Democratic peers for not retiring. His voting record indicates that Rep. Scott did not cast a single vote in the last six election cycles, including the U.S. Presidential election.



Govtrack.us reported that from January 2003 until April 2026, Scott missed 425 of 14,995 roll call votes, which is 2.8 percent.



In 2022, that’s when his fellow lawmakers and democrat colleagues, noticed a decline in health. His speech and memory had started to falter. In 2024, Scott was filmed yelling at a reporter from Politico for filming arriving at the U.S. Capitol in a wheelchair.



Scott leaves behind his beloved wife, Alfredia Aaron, whom he married in 1969, their two daughters, Dayna and Marcye, and grandson, Kimani Vidal.



Fun facts: Scott’s wife, Alfredia is the sister of Baseball Hall of Fame’s, Hank Aaron. Their grandson, Kimani Vidal is a running back for the Los Angeles Chargers.