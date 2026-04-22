SHERMAN OAKS—On Tuesday, April 21, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police were called to a home on Noble Avenue for an attempted burglary. Reports indicate that burglars shattered the back window and fled the scene once they realized that someone was home.



In this case, the residents were not harmed. In other recent cases, the residents were seriously injured and transported to an area hospital. Recent burglaries have occurred in Westwood, Woodland Hills, Hollywood Hills, and Sherman Oaks.



This is the latest in the residential smash and grab robberies. Burglars are targeting high-end homes in the community. Multiple reports indicate that these burglaries are very specific. Thieves are targeting homes in affluent areas, breaking glass at homes that appear empty.



The thieves are stealing luxury items that are easily carried such as watches, jewelries, the items one keeps in a safe, cash, name brand purses, and weapons, sunglasses, and other sought-after items.



California officials recently noted the decrease in crime. The uptick in residential smash-and-grab burglaries has not lessened the retail theft.



According to police, on Wednesday, March 25, at approximately 7:10 p.m., two men wearing ski masks, black jackets, and blue jeans used sledgehammers to burglarized Macy’s Department Store at the Westfield Fashion Square in the 14000 block of Riverside Drive.



The thieves were last seen exiting the store and fleeing the scene in a white Lexus.



ADT and other security companies have recommended homeowners to use high-powered motion activated sprinklers in their yards. Motion lighting, surveillance cameras, and trimming bushes low enough that intruders cannot use them as a hiding place were also suggested for those living in burglary-ridden areas.





