BOULDER, CO—On April 20, Boulder County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) responded to an incident on Park Ridge Road. The Office of the Boulder County Coroner has positively identified 53-year-old David Wilcock as the individual involved in the April 20, 2026, incident in the 1400 block of Park Ridge Road in Unincorporated Boulder County.

“Within minutes of deputies arrival, he [Wilcock] used the weapon on himself,” BCSD officials stated.



David Wilcock is one in the same as the author, YouTuber, and star of Ancient Aliens. According to BCSD, officers arriving at the scene encountered Wilcock holding a weapon outside his home.



Wilcock, a paranormal writer authored, The Synchronicity Key, The Source Field Investigations, The Ascension Mysteries, Awakening in the Dream, The Reincarnation of Edgar Cayce, Investigations of Sur Le Champ De, and El Campo Investigations.



He signed off on his most recent YouTube show in his usual manner. He kept a YouTube audience of approximately 500,000 subscribers.



It was on his X social media page that Wilcock indicated he might not be releasing a show the next day. It was April 18th, when he posted that, saying he had “Really intense stuff going on,” and gave thanks to his audience, as he had on YouTube.



“Either way, I want you all to know how much I appreciate you. Always remember that the Creator is within, and we live in a loving universe. I am very grateful to you for all of your love and support.”