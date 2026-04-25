HOLLYWOOD—I loved last week’s Tribal Council on “Survivor 50.’ I mean we had a double boot, an epic play that left players aghast and now it’s time for the aftermath with this week’s episode, ‘I Deserve All of This.’ Time for the aftermath of that vote, and Jonathan (so pleased) was not happy. Jonathan, get over it. Devens had to sell a lie on a lie, as Stephenie wanted answers as he explained his idol couldn’t be played until it was live after he got back to camp.

Joe per usual was not pleased he was hoodwinked by Devens yet again. It seems like Devens loves chaos. He explained to Emily that the idol is fake, and per usual Emily is out for blood, and per usual Emily proved she is a loose cannon. Stephenie, Jonathan and Joe realized they have to align, Stephenie why are you peeved when you voted for Chrissy and Coach?

Ozzy and Rizo realized that Devens move helped them because it placed heat on Devens. Seeing a bit of Joe’s personality here was hilarious. So, he has a personality. Cirie does have her hands in every single pot; yes, she is in a fabulous spot. Aubry was making a move to distance herself from Devens and chatted with Jonathan. Joe and Devens had a discussion where Devens confirmed he had sources telling him that he was in trouble. Not sure what Joe planned to do with that talk, but the rivalry between these two is only intensifying.

Emily and Christian realized that Rick’s move placed a target on him, which is good for them. Christian felt he had to do damage control for his deception in the previous Tribal Council with Stephenie and Jonathan. Good deal of providing that Shot in the Dark Christian as a sign of loyalty. Why does Jonathan and Joe think people owe them loyalty, but they can deceive others. It is annoying to watch as a viewer. This loyalty alliance is driving me nuts! These are the worst type of players in “Survivor.”

Christian just pegged that Ozzy is playing the middle, one with an idol and he wanted to point things at Ozzy. He shared that information with Cirie and Devens. Not good, not good, cause Ozzy is Cirie’s ally. Cirie shared with Ozzy that Christian is targeting him, I like this, but I wish people would open their eyes to Cirie’s machinations. She later spilled that news to Jonathan.

We have the immunity challenge which involves the rice barter and oh, should we be stunned that Jeff is going to compete in this hold your weight challenge. It involved the person lasting the longest getting safety, but a twist, if Jeff outlasts them, they get no rice. This is so cheesy, I’m sorry. Ozzy, Joe, Tiff and Jonathan were part of a side bet with Jeff for rice, while Cirie, Devens, Christian, Emily, Aubry, Stephenie and Rizo competed for immunity.

Rizo and Emily were the first to drop, soon followed by Devens. Jeff Probst realized all his trash talking has come back proving as I’ve always said, he talks too damn much, and he should shut up some damn times during the challenge. Cirie dropped, and Jeff was losing this challenge as he got a taste of his own medicine, oh it was music to my ears. I thought the people in the side bet couldn’t compete, but that wasn’t the case.

It all came to Ozzy and Joe battling for safety. Joe managed to outlast Ozzy earning his second immunity. Joe had to send one person on a journey, a lot of people wanted to go, and it was Christian who gained the opportunity to visit this journey. Is this good for bad for Christian.

Emily was annoying Cirie complaining about the rice, as Devens learned from Tiffany he’s in hot water. Why are the editors trying to give Jonathan credit for a move? No. This the Jimmy Fallon advantage that involves Christian having to finish a puzzle that allows him the Jimmy Fallon ‘One in an Urn.’ So, it’s simply an extra vote to before Tribal Council. This is a dumb advantage, and just terrible because you have no idea who is voting for who.

Christian did not complete the puzzle in time, and he has to return to camp and spill the tea. Christian has to read his letter of shame in front of the entire tribe. Christian’s letter revealed that he has to cast a vote against himself, wow, this cannot get any worse and this is the dumbest thing ever!

Christian, you have to have a vote to use your Shot in the Dark, so giving it to Jonathan does nothing, but then Emily pitches Ozzy to Cirie and Tiffany and I don’t think that’s good. Ozzy learned that Emily wants him gone too! Rizo doesn’t want Emily, he wants Christian out, so it’s either Christian, Emily or Devens.

I’m not that excited for this Tribal Council because it feels too easy. I don’t see Emily going because it feels too last minute for my liking. Christian spilled his grievances about The Producers and this TERRIBLE TWIST! Ozzy was hinting a ‘other’ plans so this feels so obvious. Devens was to show his cards with his ‘idol,’ but didn’t do so. Christian was voted out and it was a heartbreaker, Jonathan what the hell was that? You don’t get in favor with the viewers or Christian for that.

Next week, looks exciting, we see people turning on each other, just as ugh, we get Mr. Beast in the game. Ugh, next time you announce, ‘In the Hands of the Fans’ LET ACTUAL FANS MAKE THE GAME MECHANICS not celebrities.