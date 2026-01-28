SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday, January 27 that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in the Mission District. The SFPD reported on January 15, at approximately 9:42 p.m., officers responded to the area of 16th and San Bruno Ave regarding a shooting.

Officers responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics then arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures. Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders, the victim was declared deceased on scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading this investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Evan Perez Villanueva, 38. A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Perez Villanueva and a search of his vehicle.

On January 26, officers located Perez Villanueva near the 200 block of San Bruno Ave, entering a vehicle associated with him. Officers formulated a plan and took Perez Villanueva into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a shotgun was located and seized. He was booked and transported into San Francisco County Jail for the charge of homicide (187 PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.