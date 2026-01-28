SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, January 27, the SFPD reported that a fleeing driver struck an officer who was trying to detain a wanted suspect in Oakland.

On Tuesday at approximately 3:50 p.m. SFPD officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) attempted to stop a wanted suspect in a vehicle on the 800 block of 47th Street in Oakland.

While trying to detain the suspect, the driver attempted to flee and struck an SFPD officer causing injuries. Oakland Police pursued the vehicle and took the suspects into custody after they fled on foot and attempted to carjack another vehicle. The injured officer was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.