SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, January 4, the San Francisco Fire Department posted on its Facebook page the importance of smoke alarms and provided several tips. Amongst those tips include installing smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of a home, including the basement.

Replace smoke alarms every 10 years from the manufacturer’s date. Test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are working and replace batteries every 6 months or if a low battery chirp occurs.

Avoid placing smoke alarms too close to the kitchen stove and bathroom shower, as cooking smoke and shower steam can cause nuisance alarms. Use interconnected smoke alarms because they increase safety. When one alarm sounds, they all sound.

By San Francisco Fire Department notes that by following the safety tips, individuals can help ensure their home is equipped with smoke alarms that are effective and up to date, providing a critical safety feature in the event of a fire.