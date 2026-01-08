CALIFORNIA—Business leaders and moguls, some of whom made their start in the Golden State are completing their moves out of state early in 2026. Some were reportedly spurred by California’s wealth tax and ongoing homelessness while others chose to leave for family reasons.

In June of 2025, John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS), a top manufacturer of hair care products, announced the relocation of JPMS productions including Tea Tree, Paul Mitchell, and Neuro products to Texas. JPMS provides its products to 30 countries and will bring in at least 80 jobs and approximately $12 million in capital investments to The Lonestar State.



JPMS received $640,000 grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund that provides grants for businesses wanting to relocate.



GAF Energy LLC announced the relocation and consolidation of GAF Energy from San Jose to Georgetown, Texas. On October 15, 2025, Solar Power World first reported GAF’s R and D, and manufacturing laid off 138 employees effective December 13, 2025. GAF’s official headquarters and manufacturing efforts will now be based in Texas.

GAF Energy President Martin De Bono issued the following statement to Solar Power World.



“In light of the ongoing changes in the solar industry, we are aligning our business and our team to focus on key markets where solar is most compelling for builders and homeowners.”



Reports indicate that GAF’s San Jose manufacturing plant has been auctioning off surplus equipment in both San Jose and in Georgetown, TX.



In early 2025, GAF Energy unveiled its ‘Second Evolution’ Timber Solar with an increased power output. The ES 2 product reached 57 W per-shingle.



Google co-founder, Larry Page moved his assets out of California by year end deadline in 2025 to avoid California’s proposed wealth tax. Larry Page has reportedly left the state. His entities will continue in Florida and Delaware.



According to In-N-Out Burger President, Lynsi Snyder, they have now moved to Tennessee.

For those that follow Sean Hannity, In-N-Out Burger is Hannity’s favorite burger joint he speaks so highly of on his radio show. Snyder refrained from making public comments about anyone citing family and difficulties with business operations as the reasons for the move.



The world’s largest mozzarella cheese producer, Leprino Foods, is closing its 115-year-old plant in California’s Central Valley. They began moving back in 2021. The following welcome by Senator Charles Perry came directly from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s webpage.



“I want to join Governor Greg Abbott in welcoming Leprino Foods to the South Plains. Their new manufacturing facility in Lubbock will provide up to 600 jobs, complementing a strong dairy and agricultural industry. This is another example of Texas leading the nation in attracting and retaining high-quality companies because of our pro-business environment. This was a great team effort between the State of Texas and local leaders to benefit the South Plains community.”



Blue Diamond Growers are closing their Sacramento plant and are moving operations to their Turlock and Salida locations. The reason for the move is high costs and inefficiency. Headquarters will remain in Sacramento. The move is expected to be completed by September 2026.



Elon Musk moved SpaceX in late 2024 to Starbase, Texas, and Tesla to Austin, Texas. He moved Oracle from Austin, TX to Nashville, TN.



In addition, Chevron moved its headquarters in 2024, from San Ramon, California to Houston, TX in due to California’s high costs, and regulatory environment.



