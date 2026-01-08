SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, January 4, just after 10 a.m. a fiery vehicle accident transpired near Sunset. The fiery accident entrapped occupants occurred from a multi-vehicle collision on Brotherhood Way and Junipero Serra Boulevard (California State Highway 1) on the borders of Parkmerced neighborhood and in close proximity to Sunset District.

Officials confirmed that at least one occupant was trapped inside a vehicle, so firefighters moved quickly to rescue them. Crews from the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) arrived within minutes of being dispatched to the scene of the accident.

Officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) followed close behind. The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) found one vehicle fully aflame when they arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The rescue was successful, leading to extracting the entrapped occupant from inside the remains of the vehicle, resulting in assessing them for any further injuries. The vehicle fire was put out after the rescue, and there were no reports of any other serious injuries.