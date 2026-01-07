SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, January 5, Stanley Ellicott, 40, of Oakland, will remain in custody, while he is currently in San Francisco County Jail, waiting to be transferred to custody of California Department of Corrections of Rehabilitation in state prison.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Honorable Judge Bruce Chan sentenced Ellicott, a former assistant director of finance and technology three years for San Francisco’s Human Resources directly stealing more than $627,000 – to be exact the total amount is $627,118.86- from the Human Resources’ Workers’ Compensation fund and aiding and abetting public corruption.

He pled guilty of the following charges: misappropriation of public funds, grand theft, financial conflict of interest, presentation of fraudulent claim, money laundering and aiding and abetting a financial interest in a government contract. His guilty plea ended two cases he was facing. The frozen funds will be transferred back to the city of San Francisco.

On December 4, 2025, Ellicott pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of public corruption, which include grand theft, money laundering and misappropriation of public funds.

In March 2024, authorities filed additional charges after discovering that the larger Workers’ Compensation fund had been embezzled. On January 25, 2024, Ellicott was first arrested and charged for grant kickbacks.

Starting in May 2019 to January 2024, Ellicott executed his primary fraud scheme against Workers’ Compensation Division. Over a 4.5 years period, he billed for more than 600 fake claims through a illegitimate business called ‘IAG Services,’ controlling it through a friend’s name.

From May 2017 to July 2021, Ellicott was involved in a different kickback scheme, the city’s Community Challenge Grant Program. He acted as a intermediary, funneling $65,000 to former grant director, Lanita Henriquez, in exchange for contracts awarded to businessperson, Rudolph Dwayne Jones.