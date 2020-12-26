UNITED STATES—I am a person who does not believe in mincing one’s words. I do believe sometimes you have to be blunt and direct with people and not sugar coat things. However, with doing that you don’t have to be rude about it, but dancing around an issue only prolongs and causes more issues in my personal opinion. Some of you may have heard the phrase, “Call a spade a spade.” It means when you know someone behaves or acts a certain way, call them out on it.

Nothing annoys me more than a phony person. Where they attempt to schmooze or butter you up with the perception that they have your best interest in favor, but in all truth, that is NOT the case. This is NOT me saying I’m a good read of people, but I am actually a good read of people and I can perceive and spot a faker from a mile away. It all starts with how they behave around you, how they behave around others and then what they say behind your back.

So that raises a bigger question: do you care what people say about you? As a kid, a teen, perhaps, you care more about others perception about you. With that said, as an adult who has matured over time, you don’t care as much; it is NOT a top priority on your list. This holds true in the business arena. Why? Time is money, performance is money. There are people who I consider workers and there are people who just sit back and think not working is acceptable.

I don’t know if it is an American thing or perhaps the result of people getting away with not doing work for such a period of time at their place of employment that it goes overlooked. As someone who has worked in management, I don’t tolerate such behavior. I call a spade a spade, and if you don’t like it so be it. It is not done in a rude or disrespectful way, but I make it crystal clear your performance is lackluster. I know what you’re doing when you think no one is watching what you’re doing.

If I call you out, own your actions because lying about it only makes the situation worst. Why? You’re blatantly lying to me and it shows me you have no integrity and that you will hide your true motives in hopes of attempting to get away with something. Too many workplaces don’t take that initiative to highlight bad behavior. It is not to make an example out of people; it is to send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in the workplace.

To be honest the same applies in your personal life. You know who you can and cannot trust based on a person’s actions, and sometimes you NEED to call people out, even if you think it may hurt their feelings in the process. You want to be considerate of one’s feelings, but at the same time you don’t want to be made to look like a fool. That is something a lot of people enjoy doing which is beyond disturbing if you ask me to say the least people. Calling a spade a spade is not being rude or disingenuous; it means you not willing to allow people to walkover you. You see what they’re up to and once they know that you know, it forces them to change their gears.

Written By Zoe Mitchell