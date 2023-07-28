SAN FRANCISCO—Kevin Nelson, 36, of San Francisco and Jennifer Bonham, 31, of San Francisco who were facing carjacking charges for a crash that occurred at the Sanchez Street stairs, were dropped Friday, July 28.

Officers found the suspects on the 1400 block of Pine Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, and arrested them on suspicion of carjacking, receiving a stolen vehicle and conspiracy. Bonham was additionally arrested on suspicion of reckless driving. Both Nelson and Bonham were arrested without incident.

The San Francisco Police Department indicated that the vehicle was carjacked from a victim near Dolores and 19th streets before the car flipped down the staircase and fell through a tree. The victim of the carjacking suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

The crash was caught on surveillance camera which shows the stolen vehicle hitting the railing and slamming onto the street below. Pedestrians nearby ran to help the suspects in the vehicle, but they escaped the totaled car and fled the scene on foot.

Initial reports indicate that there was another suspect in the vehicle besides Bonham and Nelson, but police have not confirmed if there were any other suspects.

According to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, “the charges against Ms. Bonham and Mr. Nelson have been discharged at this time pending further investigation and witness unavailability.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”