SAN FRANCISCO—On December 15, it was announced by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Casey Whitmore, 41, of San Francisco, was convicted after a trial by jury of three felony counts: unlawful taking of a vehicle (VC 10851(a)), battery with injury on a peace officer (PC 243(c)(2)), and threat to an executive officer (PC 69(a)). He was also convicted of one misdemeanor count of second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459).

“I would like to thank the jury for their service and their clear message that San Francisco residents will stand up for our communities safety including our police officers’ safety,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Mr. Whitmore is now being held accountable for his conduct.”

The SF District Attorney’s Office reported that according to testimony and evidence presented at trial, on July 15, 2021, the defendant snuck into the loading dock at One Maritime Plaza in Downtown San Francisco at 5 a.m. and attempted to steal a motorcycle belonging to one of the employees before being intercepted by security staff.

He proceeded to take an orange construction vest and foreman’s hardhat and pretend to be an employee of the loading dock. As Whitmore proceeded to cause problems and disturb employees at the loading dock, authorities were called to remove him from the premises.

When officers arrived on scene, they ordered him to stop and submit to an investigative detention, but the defendant refused to stop, ran from officers, and told them “it was going to be a warzone” if they continued to advance toward him.

Officers detained Whitmore who continued to resist efforts by thrashing on the ground, refusing to give up his hands, and biting an officer in the leg. He was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matt Donahue with support and assistance from paralegals Jennifer Java and Aareona Miles as well as the San Francisco Police Department’s Central Station and burglary division.

“I thank the jury for diligently approaching their role, critically reviewing the evidence, and returning a guilty verdict,” said Assistant District Attorney Matt Donahue. “I am proud to work in an office and live in a community where violence against law enforcement officers is not tolerated.”

Sentencing for the defendant is scheduled for February 1, 2024. He faces up to three years and eight months in state prison.