SAN FRANCISCO—A man from the Mount Davison region was shot at as he attempted stop a theft, on Thursday, September 2, at around 1:00 a.m.

On the night of the crime, the victim heard the sound of power tools coming from the 300 block of Molimo Drive. The victim looked out of his window and discovered two men attempting to steal mechanical parts from his neighbor’s vehicle. The victim began yelling at the suspects and they shot at the victim as a result. The suspects then fled in an unknown vehicle shortly after shots were fired.

The victim was not injured from the shots but the exterior of his home and window were damaged.

According to police reports, the two suspects managed to steal the catalytic converter from the neighbor’s vehicle and left the exhaust pipe damaged.

A similar incident occurred the day after in the nearby area of Fremont close to Havasu Street. Suspects reportedly targeted a construction worker’s Honda Accord as he was working on a home remodel. The construction worker was shot at after confronting the suspects. It is unclear if the two crimes are related.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the Bay area. Officials state that it just takes seconds for anyone to extract this valuable part from a vehicle.

In the Fremont area, police recorded 100 catalytic converter thefts that took place in the month of August. Only 80 catalytic converter thefts were reported in July.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”