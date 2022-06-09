BOSTON, MA—The Boston Celtics took a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in front of 20,000 Celtic fans at TD Garden in Boston with a 116-100 victory on Wednesday, June 7. Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, this dynamic duo have emerged as one of the best one-two punches in the NBA. Brown scored 27 points, while Tatum added 26 points to the victory.

Golden State rallied from an 18-point deficit at one point, briefly taking an 83-82 lead thanks to a Steph Curry three-point play.

Late in the fourth quarter in a loose ball situation it appeared that Warriors star Stephen Curry was injured on the play. After the smoke cleared, Draymond Green was called for a sixth personal foul booting him from the game.

One bright spot for the Warriors was the emergence of Klay Thompson. He broke out of his shooting slump and was able to score 25 points for the team. Even that inspired performance was not enough for the team to defeat the Celtics. The Celtics are now 7-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Friday night’s Game 4 is set for Boston TD arena at 6 p.m. PST. Once again the Warriors need a victory to have any chance to win this series.

One thing going in favor for the Warriors in Game 4 is it would be hard for the Celtics to replicate the efficiency and effort that they gave in Game 3. Let’s hope for a healthy Curry and maybe a little bit of a let-up for the hometown Celtics in the next game.