UNITED STATES—Toni: Recently, the Trump administration announced an end to Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare program that is effective January 1, 2027. I have searched online at www.medicare.gov to find out what 2027 Medicare Part D plan will be the right option for me but can only find 2026 Medicare Part D plans.

I have Medicare Supplement Plan G with separate Part D plan, and my sister is on a Medicare Advantage HMO. I need your advice to know how to choose the correct Part D plan for both of us. Looking forward to what you have to say about this complicated issue. –Jennifer from Little Rock, Ark.

Hi Jennifer: In early August, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced an end to the Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration which is a temporary federal program from the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. This program provided extra funding to private stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plans to keep monthly premiums lower and limit sharp price increases. The Part D discount program affects only stand-alone Part D plans like the one you have, Jennifer, and not Medicare Advantage plans like your sister’s. So, this will change your Part D premium, after Dec. 31, when the discount program for those who have a stand-alone Part D plan will end.

The changes to 2027 stand-alone Medicare Part D plans will involve monthly premiums rising and CMS is estimating that the average stand-alone Part D premium increase to be around $10. The 2027 stand-alone Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans and premiums will be released on Thursday, Oct. 1 at midnight (12:00AM). Your 2027 Medicare & You handbook should be in the mail in late September, or you can download the handbook online around Oct. 1.

Jennifer, no one can make a change to their stand-alone Medicare Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage plan for 2027 until Medicare’s Open Enrollment which begins on Thursday, Oct.15 at midnight (12:00AM) and ends Monday, Dec.7 at 11:59PM. You and your sister will have to wait until October to research whether you should keep or make a change your current plan that will begin Jan. 1, 2027.

What CMS is asking America to do is:

Watch your mail in September for your current stand-alone Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan’s Annual Notice of Change (ANOC). CMS is advising those on Medicare to read it carefully to see the exact 2027 premium, deductible and list of covered prescriptions drugs. Do not throw it away!

Avoid blind auto-renewal because you will want to check if a different plan offers a better price and make sure that your prescriptions are covered under your current plan for 2027.

Compare plans during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period to change to a different stand-alone Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan.

Medicare’s OEP is the time to make sure your stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan still meets your needs, especially if you had any changes to your health.

Remember, with Medicare, what you don’t know WILL hurt you!

Email your Medicare questions to info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. Sign up for the Toni Says newsletter at www.tonisays.com to download Toni’s new Medicare 2026 First Steps guide.

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Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare, Social Security, and long-term care issues. She has spent nearly 30 years as a top sales leader in the field. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.