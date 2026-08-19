UNITED STATES—Most flowers bloom within their particular seasons. Many bloom for spring. Fewer bloom for winter. Only a few bloom randomly throughout the year, generally while the weather is warm. Several bloom specifically for late summer or into autumn. All have their particular reasons for blooming when they do. It is all about pollination and dispersal of their seed.

Most flowers bloom in spring to maximize the time for their seed to develop before winter. Some of these may begin to bloom even before early spring, in late winter. Many rely on wind for pollination, so are unconcerned about pollinators. Those that attract pollinators are bigger, more colorful, or perhaps fragrant. They wait for pollinators to become active.

Many flowers that bloom randomly throughout the year are actually from milder climates. Some are from tropical climates. Within their native ecosystems, they can disperse seed at any time. Also, their pollinators are as perpetually active as they are. Angel’s trumpet, for example, only stops blooming for cool winter weather. it is presently blooming nicely.

Some flowers bloom for as long as the weather is warm.

Canna similarly begins to bloom for late spring and continues to bloom until autumn. It is from a tropical climate, so is more responsive to weather than to seasons. It could bloom as long as the weather is warm enough for it to do so. Like angel’s trumpet, it is presently blooming nicely. Several popular sages are likewise naturally native to tropical climates.

Several late summer flowers happen to be of the ‘Compositae’ Family. Their flowers are actually composite blooms of many tiny flowers. These include coneflower, zinnia, aster, cosmos, blanket flower and black-eyed Susan. Coreopsis, sneezeweed, cosmos, dahlia and sunflower are more examples. Chrysanthemum will become more seasonable later.

To be enjoying these flowers now, it would have been better to plant them earlier. Some are still available in bloom from nurseries. Potted dahlias are particularly nice. However, most perform best if they can grow into their situations prior to blooming. Sunflower grows best from seed sown immediately after winter. Those with big flowers need time to grow.

Highlight: Morning Glory

Popular garden varieties of morning glory are descendants of various species of Ipomea. Too many species are involved to classify such varieties briefly. Perennial morning glory, particularly the blue dawn flower, can be invasive. Most others perform as annuals, so do not grow long enough to be invasive. However, they can self-sow to become numerous.

Although it might self-sow and grow in any soil, morning glory prefers rich and loose soil. It also prefers regular irrigation and will wilt if its soil gets too dry. Roots disperse deeply, so dislike pots. Morning glory in pots typically stays smaller than the same in the ground. Morning glory grows best from seed, which should go into its garden at the end of winter.

Some annual varieties of morning glory can climb ten feet high. Some grow only four feet high. They are delightful on picket fences. Their cordate or lobed leaves are about two or three inches wide. Their simple circular flowers are about the same width. They bloom in rich hues of blue, purple, red, pink and white. Some types have stripes, streaks or spots. Several exhibit central star patterns.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.