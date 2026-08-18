San Francisco, CA – On the afternoon of Monday, August 17, 2026, a vehicle crashed into a historic building, leaving the driver injured, according to KRON.

The San Francisco Fire Department reports that the incident took place around 1:00 PM at 1200 17th Street.

Authorities said a Toyota Prius crashed into the building at the corner of 17th and Texas Streets, the former home of Judson Pacific-Murphy Corporation, a fabrication and manufacturing business that ceased operations decades ago. As a result of the crash, the driver was transported to a local trauma center. The public was asked to avoid the area while crews responded.

The cause of the crash had not been released at the time of reporting. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating.

San Francisco Car Accidents and Personal Injury Claims

California law requires all drivers to maintain control of their vehicles at all times and operate them in a manner that avoids collisions with fixed structures such as buildings. When a driver crashes into a building and sustains injuries, investigators with California law enforcement examine speed, vehicle condition, and driver conduct to determine what factors contributed to the crash.

The driver injured in this collision may have the right to pursue a personal injury claim. A personal injury claim can provide compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages related to the accident.

For more information on personal injury claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.