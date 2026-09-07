SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint Operation on Saturday September 12, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1,311 people were killed in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes in California in 2024.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving. Recent statistics reveal that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.

Drivers who are caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000, not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out.

Before heading out follow these tips to stay safe:

-Designate a Sober Driver: Choose someone ahead of time who will stay alcohol-free and make sure everyone gets home safely.

-Use Ridesharing Services, Taxis or Public Transportation: Rideshare apps and transit options are safe alternatives to driving if you’ve been drinking.

-Host Responsibly: If you’re hosting, offer plenty of non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure your guests have safe, sober rides home.

-Look Out for Others: Don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Take their keys and help arrange a safe ride.

-Never Drive Impaired or Distracted: It’s not worth the risk – your life and others’ lives depend on it!

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. Anyone planning on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. Anyone who sees someone who appears to be driving while impaired should call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.