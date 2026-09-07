SAN FRANCISCO—On September 3, the San Francisco Police Department arrested suspects connected to a felony vehicle and grand theft that transpired in Berkeley and their vehicle entered San Francisco.

The SFPD Real Time Investigation Center August 13, received an automotive licensed reader

notification of a felony vehicle entering San Francisco from the East Bay. It was a felony vehicle used in a grand theft of an e-bike.

The SFPD launched a drone and citywide plain clothes officers in the area and located the pick-up truck, e-bikes and scooters in the Tenderloin District. They were unloading the items off the truck, and authorities moved in an arrested the suspect and several subjects.

Officers during a search located a load firearm, additional ammunition, a BB gun and narcotics on one of the suspects and had active warrants for his arrest. The Berkeley Police Department was notified and the other subjects were released on scene. The name of the suspect and age has not been disclosed to the public.