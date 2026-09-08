SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department battled an one-alarm fire on 30th Avenue on September 5. The fire was reported at 1:57 p.m. and was extinguished by 2:49 p.m. The fire was located on the 100 block of 30th Avenue.

Officials reported a structure fire in a detached, three-story, single-family residential home. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes and confirmed an active 1st alarm structure fire with fire visible in the basement and first floor of the building.

A quick and thorough search of the building confirmed there were no occupants or pets inside. There were no injuries reported with the fire. The fire was put under control and contained within one hour and is currently under investigation.

The San Francisco Fire Department is evaluating whether anyone will be confirmed as displaced as a result of this fire and will update the public as more information becomes available.

Firefighters were faced with a below-grade fire with fire below the crews entering the building from street level. San Francisco firefighters train for such scenarios and worked with coordination and thoroughness to effectively locate the fire and extinguish it with no delays.