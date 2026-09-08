SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, September 6, the San Francisco Fire Department investigated an industrial accident that was reported at 9:24 a.m. The SFFD responded to a report of a utility vehicle collision aboard the federal vessel Cape Hudson, in the area of Pier 50.

Units arrived on scene and worked with facility staff to safely assess, treat, and transport one worker.

The incident is one of many calls for service the SFFD handles across city streets, waterways, cliffs, beach fronts, and federal property in support of our community. No additional details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.