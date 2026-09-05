HOLLYWOOD—On August 29, at approximately 12:05 a.m., an 18-year-old female, later identified as Destiny Valderrama, was violently attacked inside the 7-11 convenience store located at 6702 Hollywood Boulevard. The attack was captured on the store’s surveillance camera.



The teen victim reported to the police that when she felt someone tugging at the chain around her neck, she knew that the suspects were after her necklace.



Reports indicate that the suspects struck Valderrama on the head, knocking her unconscious. The teen’s friends were attacked inside the store as well.



“I kept begging them, like I’ll give you the chain, just don’t hurt me, please don’t hurt me. They just kept strangling me and shoving my head against the ground. When I woke up. my friends were just really badly beaten up, and they had told me everything that went down,” Valderrama stated.



According to reports, the teens went to the 7-11 for snacks after attending a quinceañera celebration for a friend. The suspects were only described as a black man and a black woman, both unknown to the victims.



Multiple reports indicate that the teens in the store were ambushed. When the friends of the first victim tried to help her, they were violently attacked as well. The clerk working at the time reportedly refused to call the police. No arrests were made. The suspects are still at large.











