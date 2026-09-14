BEL AIR—On September 12, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced the brush fire that broke out on Wednesday, September 9 has burned 25 acres, firefighters have the fire 90 percent contained.

The fire is consuming brush alongside the northbound lane of the 405 freeway near the Getty Center in Bel-Air. LAFD personnel referred to the blaze as the “Getty Fire,” which was close to the Getty Fire in 2019, which consumed 745 acres of land.



On September 11, the Getty Fire was 40 percent containment. On September 10, the evacuation was lifted. LAFD Air operations and dozens of LAFD battalions have responded to the call for assistance in extinguishing the fire.



A reported $100 million was raised through a FireAid benefit concert. Governor Gavin Newsom has come under scrutiny for distributing funds raised for fire victims to local non-profits.



For Los Angeles Mayor candidate Spencer Pratt asked the question, “Why would the John Paul Getty Trust need $500,000 in benefit funds from the FireAid concert, when their 2023 declared revenue was over $370 Billion.” One commenter referred to the donation as “money between friends.”



Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Rick Caruso, quoted Albert Einstein on his X page, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”



“I always say, what’s predictable is preventable. Yesterday, we had a fire in Brentwood because 40-year-old brush was on fire. It’s insanity that 20 months ago, 7,000 homes were destroyed by fire, yet no brush clearance has occurred,” Caruso stated. He recommended readers call Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park and Mayor Karen Bass to share their disdain for their incompetence. Caruso also took time to thank the LAFD firefighters for all of their hard work and dedication.