DALLAS, TX—On September 9, country music legend, Lee Greenwood opened for the first ever Republican National Mid-Term Convention, singing, God Bless the USA. Greenwood took the microphone stating he was there in Dallas at the First Republican Convention, and now he’s back opening again for the first Republican National Mid-Term Convention.



President Trump held the event at the American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Drive in Dallas, as the country approaches what the President has referred to as, “The most important election of our time.” Trump explained his position from the podium on the opening day of the convention.



There are 35 swing-state elections. If the Republicans don’t come out to vote in great numbers, they could lose the majority



“If Republicans lose Texas, we’ve lost the country,” President Trump stated to a crowd of

approximately 30,000 Trump enthusiasts. Noting how far this country has come, he told the crowd to show up to vote on November 3, “like he was on the ballot.”



If the Republicans win the House and the Senate, there are $5,000.00 dividends to voting Republicans.



Texans and Republican party leaders showed up in great numbers including; AG Ken Paxton, Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. Texans who spoke the first night were; Rep. Brandon Gill, Rep. Monica De La Cruz, candidates, Carlos De La Cruz, Eric Flores, And Tano Tijerina.



Vice President JD Vance is expected to take the stage on day two of the convention. Donald Trump Jr., Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), and Rep. Derrick Van Oden (R-WI) are present at the RNC.



Multiple news reports indicated that California did not have a large presence at the RNC. That is not true. Republican State Chairman, Corrin Rankin, Bob and Roxanne Hoge, Rep. Ken Calvert, filled a bus.



RNC endorsed candidates; Steve Hilton for Governor, Gloria Romero for Lt. Governor, Don Wagner for Secretary of State, Herb Morgan for State Controller, Jennifer Hawkins for State Treasurer, Michael Gates for Attorney General, and Sonja Shaw for Superintendent of Public instruction.



President Trump stumped for Texas’ current Attorney General, Ken Paxton, who is running to fill the seat of incumbent Senator, John Cornyn, who lost in the Texas Primary run-off election on May 26th. Paxton is running against the open borders, “Medicaid for Y’all,” Democrat contender, James Talarico.





Governor John Fetterman (D-PA) crossed the aisle and introduced Senator Dave McCormick. Fetterman has publicly distanced himself from Democrats who identify as progressive extremist, or socialist. He is one of the few who can work on by-partisan efforts.



“I have this opportunity to introduce this great American, a great Senator, and yes, he’s in a different party, but I am proud to count him as my great friend,” Fetterman stated.





