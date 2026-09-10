UNITED STATES—The fall season has appeared, but it’s obvious if you have Halloween merchandise already at many retailers. This includes the Dollar Tree, The Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Walmart, and many other retailers where you can purchase snacks, costumes and decor. However, this makes me want to bring up the question: when is it too early to have certain things at stores?

Its September, but I expect items in stores for Halloween at this time. Like I would hate to see the items start to pop in around October. That is a bit too late for me. Especially when it comes to costumes, especially for the kids, but you have adults who are bigger on costumes than you expect. If you wait till the last minute that is never going to bode well as you will be left with the crumbs.

So this brings me to the point of why I’m seeing Christmas merchandise in the month of September. Yes, I have already seen Christmas items on the shelves at many retailers. This is indeed driving me crazy and causing my brain to go nuts in the process. I want to enjoy the fall a little bit; I want to get to enjoy Halloween and Thanksgiving before I ever think about the chaos that comes with the Christmas.

Yes, I do enjoy the Christmas holiday, but it might be the most chaotic of all holidays because it just is. I think it has been like that since I have been born and that dates back to the 80s. We’re currently nearing, 2030 and I don’t think it will get less chaotic if anything it is going to become worse. You have newer generations, new perspectives and so much more in the process as well.

Should this be the time to start purchasing items for Christmas? I don’t know about you actually going to get a deal 3 months before the actual holiday. Is it a possibly, probably, but not many retailers are giving you a deal this early in the game. If anything, you just get first pickings at the best quality of merchandise that is actual available.

The great thing about the holiday coming and going is the fact that once it has passed, you get the opportunity to get that merchandise at a super low rate. You can purchase aplenty and save it for the following year. This is a great thing so you’re not constantly having to purchase new content every single year.

Americans you have to budget properly when it comes to holidays. You’re not just purchasing the same thing over and over again because it can be costly when you factor in other expenses that you have as well. I will admit this feels like a tactic that transpires time and time again in the retail arena. The world knows the holidays are coming each year, same time, same month, but in the end, you have a situation where the retailers know what they are doing to tug at the consumers at the same time.

I will be honest it would be nice to have a breather when it comes to holidays without having things shoved down your throat much sooner than you expect.

Written By Zoe Mitchell