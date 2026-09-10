UNITED STATES—I recently opened a fortune cookie with an ominous message. Now I know some of you are thinking super dark, but it wasn’t, but it was something that opened my eyes. The fortune read: “DO NOT BE IMPULSIVE WHERE MONEY IS CONCERNED.” I will be honest it scared me. Was the universe seeing something or aware of something that I was not?

When it comes to money, most people know me as the money guy. I’m probably very cautious with my money. I don’t know where that actually comes from, but I think it comes from my upbringing. When you don’t have a ton, you become much more savvy with how you spend it. I think this was notorious for me as a college undergraduate. I didn’t have any money as a college student.

I fought tooth and nail to earn my college degree. I worked a FT job off campus traveling back home weekly to work. I had a part-time job on campus in-between classes; my workload and school load was just chaotic and stressful. I mean there were times where I was choosing to save up money and pay for tuition overeating on a given day. Yes, I know it sounds crazy, but there are those choices some of us make to accomplish things that truly matter to them.

As a result, not having money for 4 years, put me in a position that once I started to accumulate money, I was more focused on saving it as much as possible. I don’t ever want to be in a situation where I don’t have. It’s like I go to the grocery store, and I’m still looking for ways to save money. I have it, but I’m not a firm believer of the just make more money because you spend so much. You never know when you might need some excess funds on hand.

To me in what world does that make sense? You have to be aware of your expenses and what you’re spending because with a few adjustments it can help your overall financial health more than you suspect. Those daily or weekly coffees, easily add up to the point where you can be saving a few hundred or thousand dollars a year. Those funds can be used towards property taxes, bills or investments or your savings people.

I will not like that fortune cookie has made me be a bit more aware of my spending. How so? I’m not spending for the sake of spending; I’m ensuring anything I’m purchasing are actual items I need and not just focusing on wants. We get too caught up as Americans focusing on our wants intermingling them with our needs. A need is a must to survive; a want is a desire. You do not have to eat out 3-4 times a week, maybe once a week, that is ok, you deserve to treat yourself, but overindulging can take a hit to your wallet and bank account.

You don’t realize what you’ve spent until its already too late. This is where I think checkbooks are good because it shows you balancing money and where the money is being spent. For those asking, yes, I know how to balance a checkbook and a ledger I learned this in high school. When you are writing down what you’re spending or doing it makes you more aware so you can change things before it’s too late.

I guess the universe speaks to you in the oddest ways sometimes. I love that I got that fortune cookie because while I’m no frivolous spender, I’m truly starting to realize that the more you save the better chances you have to prepare for that unexpected expense or rainy day where you’re really going to need those funds.