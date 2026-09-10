HOLLYWOOD—Barrett Pfeiffer come get your “Big Brother” icon chain because you FINALLY made the move that needed to be made. It has taken 9 weeks, but the icons have finally touched the block all 3 of them at once. I thought this might happen week 6 during Yash’s HOH reign, but he had a good relationship with Devens before that Diamond Power of Veto was used.

Barrett on the other hand, has been ready to make a move since week 7 when Dee, Angela and Devens decided to betray the Mosh Pit and take out Mallory. He was fuming, so much to the point that he planned to blindside Drew in week 7 if he lost the BB Blockbuster (it didn’t happen). He was also ready to strike week 8, once Devens touched the block plans were in place to send him packing. Spoiler alert, that didn’t happen, despite a super close BB Blockbuster where I was on the edge of my seat and it looked like Taylor might pull off the upset, Devens would be blindsided and Drew would be left flabbergasted.

In an interesting vote, fans witnessed in a 4-2 vote, Lala aka LaTrice became the first member of the jury of 7 for “Big Brother 28.” She gave a fantastic interview with Julie Chen, as the house questioned who voted for who. Melody and Angela voted for Taylor to be evicted, while Dee, Devens, Barrett and Yash voted for LaLa to be evicted.

Melody lied about her vote, and Taylor probably would have been evicted had Yash and Melody compared notes before that BB Blockbuster. There are 8 people left in the game, and the viewers desperately needed someone not Angela, Dee or Devens to win. Kudos BB for bringing viewers a new competition that required skill and strategy. This competition involved rolling balls into different colored slots for them to match. Seems easy, but a lot more difficult than you expect. Roll to hard and the balls will go over or worse they land in the wrong slot.

Why does this matter? You want to ensure the ball that is in the matching color spot doesn’t have a ball that doesn’t match the color land. Why? You have to remove those balls and start over. This was a fun competition where almost anyone could be victorious. However, this truly looked like a competition between Barrett, Devens and Dee. Honestly, this felt like Dee’s competition to lose as she literally was one ball away from her third HOH, this would have been her first victory that she actually earned and was not thrown to her. However, a mishap, allowed Barrett, who was almost defeated by Devens captured his first victory of the season.

With Barrett as Head of Household, all the members of the Crossovers felt good, but as nominations neared that comfort would turn into fear. How so? Barrett had big plans in play; he was ready to strike at his alliance, particularly the icons: Dee, Devens and Angela. Drew was warned by Barrett things could get dicey, but with him and Melody being safe, Drew played to the icons as if he didn’t know what was coming.

Seeing Devens and Angela go toe-to-toe, as well as Dee and Devens crack learning they no longer held all the power was exciting stuff to witness. Now let’s talk about something that is lacking clarity. This BB Bribe because it appears the producers have not clearly stated the rules of how this power actually works. We know that Yash cannot put up Dee, Devens or Angela the next time he wins HOH. However, things just got so much confusing this week.

Apparently, Dee can lie about how the power is used, but not the power itself. I thought the staple in BB has always been you cannot use production as a strategy and this is confusing the hell out of me. When the icons got word, they were going to be nominated they then choose to spill to Barrett the details of the BB Bribe. Barrett didn’t believe it fully and was more annoyed that Dee used the bribe to protect only the three icons, leaving him and Drew out to be targets.

When confronted Yash denied, denied, denied, but ensured he didn’t lose his composure as the icons were cracking. In the end, Barrett nominated Dee, Devens and Angela. Oh, it was glorious TV to witness these 3 vulnerable for once. In addition, Drew please grow a pair. This guy is so pathetic it is not even funny to watch anymore. This undying loyalty he has to these three is the reason so many in the house cannot stand him. These people do not trust Drew, so much to the point that Melody, Barrett, Yash and Taylor are screaming this to Drew who still refuses to listen.

Drew you need these people out the game to have a chance to win, but Drew seems to think going to the final 5 where he is outnumbered and relying on Devens to take him and Barrett over Dee and Angela is ludicrous. Now, it’s important to note both Dee and Devens have mentioned NOT taking the other, but how true is that? Well, it doesn’t matter because one of them is leaving this week. I’ll explain more later.

During the nomination ceremony, Angela had to have another moment and started arguing with Yash, who gave her nothing, but had a comment about a ‘cookie’ that left me and many of the players laughing. The icons don’t like being nominated or without power because they were bitter and I loved see others in the house relish in their misery for once.

This POV would be vital because if an icon wins, Yash goes up or if Drew wins and saves an icon, all the icons could potentially be safe. We got BB Comics, and it was a surprise. How so? Yash won the POV by the skin of his teeth, barely defeating Devens who was second place. Dee came in third, but the veto picks are where the drama erupted. Barrett got Houseguest Choice and chose Yash, while Angela got Houseguest Choice and chose Taylor.

Yes, Drew was upset at Barrett because his bestie snowed him, and he realized that Barrett is not as trustworthy as he thought. Why? Barrett spilled he would have voted Drew out in week 7 if he hadn’t won that BB Blockbuster. Barrett you should have kept that to yourself. Yash did not use the POV, leaving 3 icons left on the block, and its looking like Dee or Devens is headed to the jury. Who? Depends on who wins the BB Blockbuster, where the only comps left are the roll the ball, the tilting platform with the ball, the ropes or that technique one that Kelley won last season that involving placing a piece in the right slot for a ball to properly land.

Alliances are definitely shifting with Barrett posing a ceasefire where the newbies align to take out the remaining icons and go to the final 5 together. Smart, but when you have a trio of Barrett, Drew and Melody, you have to take out one of them. Then things could get really interesting at 6, where it’s so obvious we have a double eviction on September 17. The big concern is that we have a 2-hour episode on September 16 also. Why? Do we have 2-hour episodes for 2 days. Something interesting could be happening, I think.

I do have to give kudos to Dee whose campaign might yield her safety when it absolutely shouldn’t because Yash is so focused on competitions he doesn’t see how dangerous Dee and Devens being in the game together is bad. If Yash and Taylor decide to keep Dee over Angela, they are both idiots and deserve to lose the game. I give props to Dee if this actually works for her.

I would love to see how Barrett and Melody react to Angela being evicted over Dee if Devens wins the BB Blockbuster. So, it has been a fun week, with a lot of interesting dynamics mainly because of Yash’s inability to nominate the 3 icons if he wins HOH. Yash needs to win HOH and get from underneath this bribe before he gets into a very sticky situation where you cannot get out of. We’re near the end of the “Big Brother 28” season, so in 3 weeks it all comes to an end.

Written By LaDale Anderson