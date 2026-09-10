UNITED STATES—The readability analysis is good; it’s a pat on the back for my Master. It still shows an approving crosswalk-light green. It is due to the fact that he has yet to write a single word for the lexicon police who crave short declarative sentences. By now he has already been downgraded from a pleasing “good” to “needs work.”

As a matter to fact, eight minutes into this new episode of “I Love Luna,” the Master is amused to see that the rating remains. Uh oh, the Master just got downgraded from good to ‘OK.’ It must be the boldface. Let’s see what happens with good instead. The boldface has been restored, and the italics got a free pass.

What a strange thing to have a machine as co-writer, the master reflects. He is sitting at the wobbly iron-legged and wood planked table. The master’s awkward knee brushed it and coffee spilled out over the rim of the cup. I, Luna, in my Scooby-Doo language express that it might be a good idea to earthquake retrofit the little table.

Baby DeVille (the Chihuahua) and I had a little guest for overnight. I tiny, elegant toy dog with a red bow puffy tan and white hair she must’ve had done on Rodeo Drive. We were babysitting. Now I, Luna, looked on Strawberry as a chocolate lover would behold a Swiss truffle. It became the Master’s responsibility that my jaws be held at bay.

DeVille, on the other hand, reverted to his frisky ways with Muneca, a toy Pomeranian who once visited our house. A most proper example of a respectable member of the canine class. It was not long after DeVille had had his doggie vasectomy. The antics of their night together vindicated the Vet assistant’s observation that DeVille would be his old frisky self after a couple days and the anesthesia had worn off and he had lost the wounded gaze of the castrated.

The little toy Pomeranian was completely still and wore the contented expression of one of those swan ladies that do go to salons on Rodeo Drive or near the Place des Victories. Muneca wore an unchanging look of serenity, as Baby DeVille was on and off her all night. And since two laizzes-faire adults were on hand, the show of natural instincts was a spectacle not to be interrupted.

To be continued…