SANTA MONICA—On September 8, sometime after midnight, he Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) Lifeguard Division responded to a call for a search and rescue in the 1500 block of Ocean Walk. The search was for a male swimmer who reportedly vanished overnight while swimming at Venice Beach.



Initial reports indicate that the man was seen entering the water and never returned. First responders from LACOFD were able to rescue the unidentified male swimmer located on the rocks near the Venice breakwater at approximately 1:00 a.m.



Video footage captured at the scene verified that the man was alive. LACOFD personnel helped him onto the gurney. He was then transported to an area hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries. There is no further information known at this time.



According to reports, LACOFD lifeguards have performed close to 2,000 ocean water rescues. 1,950 of those were recorded during what LAFD refers to as a “Peak Surge.” It is during times of high surf and heatwaves.



In addition, there were 71,274 actions by lifeguards giving warnings to beachgoers. 517 people required first aid, and 749 people were logged by personnel to have needed an Emergency Vehicle, transported by ambulance to an area hospital.











