HOLLYWOOD—Well, well, I heard this rumor a few weeks back regarding a major character departure on the ABC soap, “General Hospital.” Get ready for a murder mystery because Jack Brennan of the WSB is no longer part of the series. Was Brennan a great character? In my opinion, he absolutely was! This guy brought some major drama and storyline to the soap opera.

The crazy thing is the person who stumbled upon the body was Charlotte, and Danny of all people. The question of the hour is who committed the deed. Ava Jerome you were just warned by Nina to NOT get involved with Jack. Instead, you decided to take up Drew on an offer to drug this man, and you know how bad this looks.

This is where I just have to call a spade a spade, this is easily the dumbest thing Ava Jerome has ever done on the soap. She knows this is bad, and making it worse she drugs Brennan, and guess what, now he’s dead! Do you think once the investigation gets underway, they won’t discover drugs were in his system? You were seen having drinks with him and video footage is likely going to be viewed also.

Drew broke into Jack’s abode at the Metro Court and is looking for the information that Jack has on him. This gets more complicated because Valentin and Carly are looking for information on Drew. You have all these players looking for intel on their opposition. Carly and Valentin have leverage on Drew, and Drew has leverage on Jack, but now Jack is dead, and Martin is caught up in this also. Ava and Drew are literally planning to dump Brennan’s body and tampering with security cameras to cover themselves.

We already witnessed Nina threatening Jack because of Willow and I have suspicions that Nina might be seen as culpable of taking out Jack. Do I believe that? No, it feels too obvious. Then you have Willow who has a recording of Jack threatening her, not to mention Alexis exposing to her that she knows what she did to Drew. This gets complicated because Willow has threatened Kai, and it feels like Kai’s time on the soap opera could absolutely be coming to an end.

How so? You don’t bring up something about a character disappearing, without hinting that something may happen. Kai hasn’t had much going on, and all of a sudden, he has a storyline. Not to mention this music gig with Gio and Trina and Simon wanting him to step aside so they can push this romantic angle. Willow has come to the realization that she missed her chance at love with Chase. The funny thing is Willow was spilling this tea to Britt of all people. This is a burgeoning friendship that I never expected to unfold.

Oh, it’s so obvious that Willow is going to take a shot at Chase as soon as it presents itself. We know that Chase is investigating that crash involving Jordan and Curtis, and when the truth comes out that Brook Lynn was culpable, that is going to change their marriage for the worse.

Michael is getting closer to Serena, just as Curtis has another issue. He has a new cellmate, and guess who that happens to be: Jenz Sidwell. So Sidwell is not out of the picture just yet, so it makes me wonder what story is being cooked up with these two, but I am intrigued to say the least. We are seeing a romance that is brewing between Lucas and Detective Fitzpatrick considering they are now both living in the same apartment. With November Sweeps not too far away, some interesting things could develop on “General Hospital.”

Written By Donald Thompson