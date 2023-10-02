INGLEWOOD– The Los Angeles Chargers displayed resilience against their arch rival, the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1 at Sofi Stadium. Knocking off the Raiders 24 to 17- the Silver and Black made a late comeback but an interception by Asante Samuel Jr. has the Bolts at a mark of (2-2).

Khalil Mack has tallied a Chargers single-game record six sacks against the Raiders. The veteran linebacker’s latest one ended what started as a promising-looking drive for the Raiders coming off an interception.

Mack is only the fifth player in NFL history to have six sacks in a game. It must have been Sweet Revenge from the former Raider to dish out punishment against his former team.

It got personal in the second quarter as a cheap blow to Justin Herbert nearly caused a brawl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was disqualified from Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after he delivered a hit on quarterback Justin Herbert out-of-bounds.

Herbert took the snap in the second quarter and was looking down the field. He shook defensive end Maxx Crosby and got around him. Herbert decided to tuck the ball and run, and Tillery was headed right for him.

Tillery shoved Herbert to the ground and tempers flared. The veteran defensive lineman was swarmed by Herbert’s teammates on the sideline and had to be pulled out of there by his own teammates.

Expect a suspension for Tillery. The Chargers and Raiders have always had a fierce rivalry. They have been in the same division for 63 years.

Similar to last week’s victory over the Vikings, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s fourth down gamble failed. In both cases, the Bolts defense saved the day with crucial interceptions.

On the other side of the ball, Justin Herbert finished 13-of-24 passing for 167 yards and one score, as the Chargers hung on to improve to .500.

The Chargers scored on four of their first five drives to build a 24-7 halftime lead before the Raiders rallied to make it close. Las Vegas was driving for the tying touchdown when Asante Samuel Jr. picked off Aidan O’Connell’s pass at the Chargers 2-yard line with 2:33 remaining.

Herbert completed a 51-yard pass up the left sideline to Joshua Palmer on third-and-10 from the Chargers 11 to ice the game.

The Chargers won their second straight despite playing without three defensive starters — safeties Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman and linebacker Joey Bosa.

Not to mention All-Pro Running Back Austin Ekeler, who hasn’t suited up since week one.

After all these setbacks, it’s inspiring to see the team still go out and earn a hard victory and not make excuses.

Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal got Las Vegas within two touchdowns late in the third quarter. Jacobs went up the middle on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to get the Raiders within 24-17.

Anytime the Chargers and Raiders face off, it inevitably comes down to the final possession.

Next week, the charger have a well-deserved bye week. Next up is America’s Team the Dallas Cowboys. Los Angeles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football on Monday, October 16.