SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, September 27 the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office revealed that Shaka Jinks, 24, of San Francisco and Breanna Jones, 18 of San Mateo have been charged in connection to a commercial burglary on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street. Jinks and Jones were arraigned on September 27, and September 26, respectively.

Jinks has been charged with organized retail theft (PC 490.4(a)(1)), second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), grand theft (PC 487(a)), conspiracy to commit any crime (PC 182(a)(1), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (PC 272(a)(1)) and obstructing a peace officer (PC 148(a)(1)).

Jones was charged with organized retail theft (PC 490.4(a)(1), second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), grand theft (PC 487(a)), conspiracy to commit any crime (PC 182(a)(1), receiving stolen property (PC 496) and giving a false name to a peace officer (PC 148.9(b)).

Both defendants are alleged to have participated in a mass commercial burglary of a clothing retailer on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street on September 21, with 7 additional co-conspirators. Officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested Jinks and Jones with two juvenile accomplices shortly after the reported burglary. The SFPD reported recovering $7,290 in stolen merchandise.

Jinks and Jones next court date is October 5 for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The SF District Attorney’s Office sought to detain Jinks and Jones pending trial because they were both on release on unrelated charges at the time of the alleged offense. The court did not rule on the People’s motion to detain and set bail in the amount of $50,000 for Jinks and released Jones on her own recognizance. She is ordered to stay 150 yards away from the clothing retailer and appear at her next court date and all subsequent court dates.

If convicted of all charges and all allegations are found to be true, Jinks faces more than 6 years in state prison and Jones faces more than 4 years in state prison.

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.