SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 30, the San Francisco Fire Department announced they are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run that transpired in the Ingleside District.

The SFPD reported the incident occurred on February 25, at approximately 6:49 p.m., when officers responded to the area of Alemany Boulevard and Rousseau Street regarding a hit-and-run vehicle collision involving injuries.

Officers arrived on scene and located an injured male pedestrian and provided aid. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The vehicle and driver involved in the collision fled the scene and is still at large.

Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Toyota Camry, possibly a 1997-2001 model. The suspected vehicle should have significant front-end damage, and damaged headlights, and should be missing a Toyota emblem from the hood of the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen fleeing eastbound on Alemany Boulevard.

The SFPD are asking anyone with details to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.