SAN FRANCISCO—It was reported on Tuesday, April 30 by the San Francisco Police Department that authorities seized over 258.2 grams of narcotics and made 60 arrests during a one-day law enforcement operation around the Tenderloin District.

The SFPD reported that the operation transpired on Wednesday, April 24 and it was planned by the city’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). Out of the 60 arrests – 5 are suspected of possession for sales of narcotics. Other arrests were related to possession of controlled substances, arrest warrants, and stay away orders. Officers also located and seized two loaded firearms from two of the suspects. Photos of firearms are attached to this news release.

Wednesday’s operation included SFPD officers from the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET), Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol/Violence Reduction Team and the Tenderloin Plainclothes Team.

The SFPD thanked the assistance of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, the Army National Guard, the San Francisco Probation Department, the US Marshalls, and the Parole Division who were critical to the operation.

“We will continue to prioritize efforts to address the drug crisis in our city by taking wanted suspects off our streets and holding individuals who sell illegal narcotics accountable,” the SFPD said in a statement.

Since May 29, 2023, the SFPD seized over 194 kilos of narcotics and made more than 3,000 arrests specifically related to drug activity in these neighborhoods.