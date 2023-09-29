SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, September 22, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced a conviction of Eduardo Rosales-Silva, 20, after trial by jury for possession for sale of dangerous and deadly drugs in two cases. He was convicted of one count of possession for sale of cocaine base (H&S 11351.5), two counts of possession for sale fentanyl (H&S 11351), two counts of possession for sale heroin (H&S 11351) and two counts of possession for sale methamphetamine (H&S 11378).

On May 31, 2022, Rosales-Silva was arrested by San Francisco Police Department in the region of Eighth Street and Market Street in possession of 94.5 grams of fentanyl (almost 50,000 potentially lethal doses), 43 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of cocaine base, 11.3 grams of heroin, a Taser, pocketknife and working digital scale. The court released him on his own recognizance. Less than one month later, he was arrested again on June 27, 2022, by the SFPD in the area of Eighth Street and Stevenson Street in possession of 13.8 grams of heroin, 106.3 grams (more than 50,000 potentially lethal doses) of fentanyl and 31.3 grams of methamphetamine.

The case against Rosales-Silva was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Colin Alexander with assistance from Assistant District Attorneys John Ullom, Matt Donahue, Allison Macbeth and Robert Lopez and District Attorney Investigator Omega Crum. Victim Advocate Cindy Pelayo also assisted in this case with Spanish language translation support. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Rosales-Silva based on the outstanding investigative work performed by the San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin Plain Clothes Team and Narcotics Unit and assistance from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department and Oakland Police Department.

“Mr. Rosales-Silva was found with a virtual pharmacy on his person,” said Assistant District Attorney Colin Alexander. “This jury took their job seriously, and after evaluating the evidence critically, realized there was absolutely no corroboration to the story that he’d been human trafficked. Their verdict brings us one step closer to clearing the scourge of fentanyl from our streets.”

Year to date the San Francsico District Attorney’s Office has been presented with and filed the most felony narcotics cases since 2018 with 728 cases presented and 637 cases filed. Year to date 194 felony narcotics cases have been convicted or pled guilty to another felony charge.

The SFDA’s Office filed 248 motions to detain drug dealing suspects because of the extreme public safety risk they pose. As of September 19, 2023, of the 248 detention motions filed, the court has granted 19.

As of September 14, 2023, there are 511 individuals with open bench warrants who failed to appear for narcotics sales cases who were released by the court. A total of 128 of these individuals in bench warrant status have more than one open case. One individual has five open cases.

Rosales-Silva has been in custody since his arrest in Alameda County and subsequent transport to San Francisco County Jail. He faces more than 8 years in state prison and his sentencing is scheduled for October 6, 2023.