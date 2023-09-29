SAN FRANCISCO—On September 21, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced a conviction of San Francisco resident Henry Hall, 72, after a trial by jury of murder (PC 187(a)) with special circumstances that the murder was committed in the course of a rape and that the murder was committed in the course of a sodomy. He was also convicted of rape by force (PC 261(a)(2) and sodomy by use of force (PC 286(c)(2)(A)). He raped, sodomized, and killed a 37-year-old woman, a friend, in his Singe Room Occupancy hotel room in September 2010.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, the victim went to stay with Hall after an argument with her husband. The two knew one another and she would often spend time with Hall. He provided the victim heroin and cocaine prior to raping, sodomizing and killing her. Following an anonymous call to police regarding an “accidental murder” on the 2000 block of Mission Street, police performed a wellness check and discovered the victim’s lifeless body in Hall’s unit. A neighbor heard the victim screaming the night of her murder. Forensics revealed evidence of a violent sexual assault in the moments leading up to her death.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service and this verdict that holds Mr. Hall accountable for his heinous crimes,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “This conviction speaks to our unrelenting determination to pursue justice, no matter how long it takes. I hope this verdict brings a measure of closure to the victim’s family and helps them heal.”

The case against prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Charly Weissenbach with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Omega Crum, Gino Guerrero and Mick Reilly, paralegals Jessica Diamond, Julio Flores Guzman and Tony Yu, and IT support from Noaeh Pinaire and Morris Moore. Victim Advocate Maria Reynoso worked closely with the victim’s family throughout the case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Hall based on the careful investigative work of SFPD’s Homicide Unit, with assistance from Mission Station and Tenderloin Station.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service and thoughtful application of the law in bringing justice to the victim and her family after 13 long years,” said Assistant District Attorney Charly Weissenbach. “While there is nothing we can do to bring the victim back, this verdict condemns Mr. Hall for the brutal, violent sexual assault and murder of a particularly vulnerable victim who misplaced her trust and paid the ultimate cost.”

Hall has been in custody since his arrest by San Francisco Police Department on September 16, 2010. He faces life in state prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is scheduled for October 10, 2023.