SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department connected to a homicide that occurred on Northridge Road on February 15. The SFPD reported at approximately 5:33 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the unit block of Northridge Road regarding a dispute.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 36-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The medics transported the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where they later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Charmela Smith, 33, of San Francisco. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Smith and placed her into custody at the Hall of Justice on the 800 block of Bryant Street.

She was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for charges of homicide (187(a) PC), inflicting corporal injury to spouse/former spouse (273.5(a) PC), assault with a firearm (245(a)(2) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.