SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a series of convenience store robberies that occurred in the region. The SFPD reported on February 7 at approximately 1 p.m., officers from Taraval Station responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred at a gas station on the 900 block of Ocean Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim who indicated that an unknown male entered the store and after other customers left, placed a candy bar on the counter as if ready to purchase. Once the cash register was open, the suspect walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at the victim, and took the money in the register and fled the store southbound on Harold Avenue.

The San Francisco Police Department Robbery Unit, which was already investigating a similar incident that occurred on January 6, at a gas station on the 400 block of Potrero Avenue, took over the investigation.

On February 16, robbery investigators were informed that a robbery transpired at approximately 8:45 a.m. at a business located on the 1500 block of Revere Avenue. Through the course of their investigation, investigators identified the suspect in all three incidents as Frank Bennett, 60, of San Francisco.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Bennett for the above-listed incidents and placed him into custody on February 16, without incident on the 300 block of El Camino Real in San Bruno.

A search of Bennett’s home on the unit block of Beatrice Lane in San Francisco yielded a loaded firearm, ammunition, US Currency as well as clothing and accessories believed to be used during the aforementioned robberies.

Bennett was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for three counts of robbery (211 PC), three counts of commission of a crime with a firearm (12022(a) (1) PC), and three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (29800(a)(1) PC). Bennett is subject to further charges pending investigation of his potential involvement in additional robberies that have occurred in San Francisco as well as San Mateo County.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.