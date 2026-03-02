NEW HAMPSHIRE—On February 27, musician, Elijah Blue Allman, was arrested and charged with assault and disturbing the peace in Concord, New Hampshire. The disturbance took place at a prep school, School which he reportedly had no affiliation.



Elijah Blue Allman is the 49-year-old son of iconic musicians and Malibu residents, Cher and Greg Allman. He is a musician who played in the band Deadsy, from 1995-2023. Reports indicate that the local police were called to St. Paul’s Prep school over an unwanted visitor.



According to the Concord Monitor, Allman, staff at St. Paul’s reported that Allman first entered the dining hall at 6:00 p.m., as students were exiting. He was smoking a cigarette while speaking to the students, and reportedly “pushed a faculty member with his cane.”



According to their website, St. Paul’s School is a college preparatory, coeducational boarding school, affiliated with the Episcopal Church. It is located at 325 Pleasant Street in Concord, NH. The school’s 2,000 acre, or 3.125 square mile campus serves 540 students from 37 states and 28 countries.



There was a lot of commotion at St. Paul’s on February 27, St. Paul’s School. The school hosted a playoff ice hockey game, winter dance, and music performances that evening drawing unusually large crowds.



Concord Police Department (CPD) officers reportedly took a belligerent Allman into custody after he interrupted a dinner in St. Paul’s dining hall. CPD officers arrested and charged Allman with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, and criminal threatening, and booked into Merrimack County Jail.



Reports indicate that this was not Allman’s first brush with the law.



In June 2025, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s (SBCS) Department officers received a call of a disturbance. San Bernardine Morongo Basin Sheriff’s deputies responding to the call took Allman to an area hospital due to what was described in reports as, “erratic behavior.”



SBCS first told Fox News Digital that, “When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman [then] 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel. Deputies located drugs inside the home, and Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.”



Public information indicates that Cher was at one time applying for conservatorship of her son due to what she referred to as his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues. And “Any money he gets will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”



Reports indicate that the conservatorship involves a trust fund set up for him by his late father, Greg Allman, that Cher was at one time the conservator of.







