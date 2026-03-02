WEST HOLLYWOOD—On February 27, the iconic pianist, singer, and songwriter of many legendary love songs, Neil Sedaka passed away at the age of 86. The Sedaka family left a heartfelt message on the Neil Sedaka webpage.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

The following came directly from the biography Sedaka’s webpage.

…” By the time he was nine, he had already begun his intensive classical piano training at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music attending both the Preparatory School and the College. At 16, Arthur Rubinstein voted Neil as the Best New York High School Pianist.

Though Neil considered pursuing his Doctorate in music, Neil’s next choice became his chosen vocation.

Eager to gain acceptance from his peers at Abraham Lincoln High School, Neil began performing Rock N Roll outside of his classical training. At this time, he would form the Doo-Wop group, The Tokens, in which they would record two singles that would go on to be regional hits. But it was his introduction to his young neighbor Howard Greenfield by Greenfield’s mother, that began one of the most prolific songwriting partnerships of the last half century that sold forty million records between 1959-1063.”

Some knew and loved him for his love songs; “Laughter in the Rain,” Breaking Up is Hard to do,” or for the most popular music of his time; “Stupid Cupid,” “Love Will Keep Us Together,” and “Calendar Girl.”

His talent was never ending. He wrote for the best of the best including Frank Sinatra (“The Hungry Years”), Elvis Presley(“Solitaire”), Tom Jones (“Puppet Man”), The Monkees (“When Love Comes Knocking at Your Door”), and Fifth Dimension (“Working on a Groovy Thing”).

Of his own talent, Sedaka said, “This gift I was born with. My main objective is to always top the last collection, raise the bar and reinvent, Neil Sedaka.”

His childhood home was at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, New York. His long-term residence was on Park Avenue in New York City. He lived in England in the 1970s. The last place Neil Sedaka lived, and where he died was his home in West Hollywood, California.