Tracy, CA – On the afternoon of Saturday, February 28, 2026, a multi-vehicle collision near the Old River Bridge resulted in the death of a work truck driver and injuries to a motorcyclist, according to FOX40, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 3:49 PM at State Route 4 and Old River Road.

Authorities said a red Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on Highway 4 when, for unknown reasons, it swerved into the eastbound lanes near the Old River Bridge. The driver reportedly applied the brakes before colliding with a work truck that was traveling eastbound. The work truck was struck with sufficient force to clip a motorcycle traveling behind the Chevrolet before overturning into the canal below.

The driver of the work truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. A dive team was also contacted and responded to the scene, consistent with the vehicle having entered the canal.

Dispatch logs indicate that a heavy-duty dually truck was found in a ditch approximately 50 feet down an embankment, overturned. Multiple tow services were requested, including a heavy wrecker for the work truck and a flatbed for the sport bike. The maroon 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck was later towed to the Tracy CHP office.

The Old River Bridge was closed in both directions following the collision, with Contra Costa County units deployed to turn vehicles around from the bridge as gridlock developed. Caltrans was notified and responded with a supervisor and crew to assist with the closure. Only emergency vehicles were permitted to pass during the investigation. The roadway was cleared and reopened at approximately 7:10 PM, roughly three hours after the initial closure.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Wrongful Death Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s Comparative Negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility.

Should someone else be found even partly responsible for the death, the family may be able to file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income to support the family of the deceased.

For more information on Wrongful Death Claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.